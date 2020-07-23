All apartments in Chesterfield County
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:12 AM

11718 Bailey Woods Dr

11718 Bailey Woods Drive · (804) 350-3089
Location

11718 Bailey Woods Drive, Chesterfield County, VA 23112

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11718 Bailey Woods Dr · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1326 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial in Midlothian/Chesterfield with Fenced-in Backyard - Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Colonial in the Bailey Bridge Estates of Lower Midlothian/Chesterfield conveniently located between I-288 and Courthouse Rd (off Hull Street Rd). Eat-in kitchen includes ceramic tile and all appliances shown. Other updates include vinyl siding and windows in 2003, heat pump 2007, Roof 2007, Deck 2008. The spacious fenced backyard includes a two-tier deck with privacy screen detached shed, and attached shed. Crenshaw Elementary, Bailey Bridge Middle, and Manchester High. Washing machine and dryer included, utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant. All-electric heating and cooling with a wood-burning fireplace.

Please visit our website:
https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/80ae50a9-061b-4208-a265-aa5f8910b956

Please text our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 to schedule a showing.
for more additional information and details.

(RLNE2227438)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have any available units?
11718 Bailey Woods Dr has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11718 Bailey Woods Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11718 Bailey Woods Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 Bailey Woods Dr pet-friendly?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chesterfield County.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr offer parking?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not offer parking.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have a pool?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have accessible units?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 Bailey Woods Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 11718 Bailey Woods Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
