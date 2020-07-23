11718 Bailey Woods Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 BR 2.5 Bath Colonial in Midlothian/Chesterfield with Fenced-in Backyard - Beautiful 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Colonial in the Bailey Bridge Estates of Lower Midlothian/Chesterfield conveniently located between I-288 and Courthouse Rd (off Hull Street Rd). Eat-in kitchen includes ceramic tile and all appliances shown. Other updates include vinyl siding and windows in 2003, heat pump 2007, Roof 2007, Deck 2008. The spacious fenced backyard includes a two-tier deck with privacy screen detached shed, and attached shed. Crenshaw Elementary, Bailey Bridge Middle, and Manchester High. Washing machine and dryer included, utilities will be the responsibility of the tenant. All-electric heating and cooling with a wood-burning fireplace.



Please visit our website:

https://www.thewrightchoicerichmondrealty.com/listings/detail/80ae50a9-061b-4208-a265-aa5f8910b956



Please text our Showing Agent Ben Fleming - 804-971-8040 to schedule a showing.

for more additional information and details.



(RLNE2227438)