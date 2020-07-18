All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated June 28 2019 at 1:41 PM

3116 Tulip Tree Pl

3116 Tulip Tree Place · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Tulip Tree Place, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6ebd78074 ---- Welcome Home! Stunning, well cared for BEAUTIFUL home in Hampstead Landing. As soon as you enter the front door you\'re greeted with a stunning 2 story foyer. Make your way to the right and you will be in your formal living room followed by your formal dining room. Look at them dark wood floors! Make a left out of the dining room and look are your LARGE kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliance and HUGE kitchen island. There is even room for a kitchen table! Overlooking the kitchen is your bright family room. Exit the rear and you\'re greeted with a HUGE back deck overlooking your fenced yard backing to TREES! Make your way to the upper level and see that H.U.G.E master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet! Attached master bath, vaulted ceiling, double vanities, corner soaking tub and separate stand up shower. Make your way down the hall and you will find 3 additional bedrooms, the spare full bath, and the laundry room! 4 bedrooms on the same level! Let your imagination run in the fully unfinished basement which could be used for storage, exercise room, play area etc! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, I-95, Route 1, Commuter Lot and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.

1 Years Disposal Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have any available units?
3116 Tulip Tree Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have?
Some of 3116 Tulip Tree Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3116 Tulip Tree Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Tulip Tree Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Tulip Tree Pl pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl offer parking?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have a pool?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have accessible units?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Tulip Tree Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3116 Tulip Tree Pl has units with air conditioning.
