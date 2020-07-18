3116 Tulip Tree Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e6ebd78074 ---- Welcome Home! Stunning, well cared for BEAUTIFUL home in Hampstead Landing. As soon as you enter the front door you\'re greeted with a stunning 2 story foyer. Make your way to the right and you will be in your formal living room followed by your formal dining room. Look at them dark wood floors! Make a left out of the dining room and look are your LARGE kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliance and HUGE kitchen island. There is even room for a kitchen table! Overlooking the kitchen is your bright family room. Exit the rear and you\'re greeted with a HUGE back deck overlooking your fenced yard backing to TREES! Make your way to the upper level and see that H.U.G.E master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and large walk in closet! Attached master bath, vaulted ceiling, double vanities, corner soaking tub and separate stand up shower. Make your way down the hall and you will find 3 additional bedrooms, the spare full bath, and the laundry room! 4 bedrooms on the same level! Let your imagination run in the fully unfinished basement which could be used for storage, exercise room, play area etc! Close to Shopping, Restaurants, I-95, Route 1, Commuter Lot and more! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pictures from previous listing.



