Freshly painted and floored home in Wayside Village. Brand new Luxury Vinyl planks on the main level and brand new wall to wall carpeting on the stairs and throughout the bedrooms. Large, open galley kitchen that leads into your dining room and living room. The main level also boasts an additional living space and entry to your two car garage. Upstairs has a master with a large walk-in closet and a master bathroom which includes a soaking tub, double vanity and a standing shower. Also on the upper level are three good sized rooms with ample closet space and a hall bathroom with tub to share. Large flat lot with lots of parking.