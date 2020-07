Amenities

Location, Location, Location! Close to Walmart and shopping. 3 bedrooms/ 2 full baths / 1 half bath. On the ground level there is a family room and extra room that is quite big that could be a study or exercise room. Wood floors on the main level with a large fenced in patio. This is a town house with lots of space and storage. It's available now for you to move in and enjoy. Close to shopping, commuter bus and park and ride lots.