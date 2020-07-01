2925 GILDER WAY

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Vacant and ready for you! Minutes to I-95, HOV, Potomac Shores, Fort Belvoir, Quantico, shopping, restaurants, and more! GLEAMING Granite counters, hardwood flooring, and stainless steel appliances in this beautiful home zoned for the Potomac Shores schools. One car garage and one parking pass. Due to Corona Virus - please use all precautions. There is a 3D tour . Please submit the NVAR rental application via email to the listing agent. Must also complete tenant screening application online at www.zumper.com/tenant-screening?agentId=329802