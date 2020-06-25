All apartments in Cherry Hill
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:11 PM

2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane

2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b99e85a005 ---- Beautiful end unit with attached one car garage! Gleaming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, large family room, lots of storage and stack-able washer and dryer. Huge master bedroom with great private master bath with soaking tub and shower and walk in closet. Community offers great amenities. You will not be disappointed!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT. a href=\'https://showmojo.com/l/b99e85a005\' target=\'_blank\'>

12 Months Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have any available units?
2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have?
Some of 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have a pool?
No, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane has units with air conditioning.
