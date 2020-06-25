2836 Chinkapin Oak Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b99e85a005 ---- Beautiful end unit with attached one car garage! Gleaming kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops, large family room, lots of storage and stack-able washer and dryer. Huge master bedroom with great private master bath with soaking tub and shower and walk in closet. Community offers great amenities. You will not be disappointed!N ADDITION TO THE BASE RENTAL RATE, TENANT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR PAYING A $13.00 CHARGE THAT WILL BE USED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THEIR HOME APPROXIMATELY EVERY 60 DAYS UNDER THE UTILITY AND MAINTENANCE REDUCTION PROGRAM TO HELP SAVE 5-15% OF THE HEATING AND COOLING BILL AS WELL AS CREATE A CLEAN ENVIRONMENT. a href=\'https://showmojo.com/l/b99e85a005\' target=\'_blank\'>



12 Months Dryer