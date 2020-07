2804 PIPER GLENN COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM COLONIAL WITH HARD WOOD FLOORS, CARPETING, STONE TILE, GRANITE COUNTERS. MBR/BATH HAS TWO WALK IN CLOSETS, GARDEN TUB. MBR BATH AND HALL BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS. DOUBLE SINKS. TWO FAMILY ROOMS, DEN AND BONUS STORAGE ROOM IN BASEMENT. BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM WALKS OUT TO BACK YARD ONTO A STAMPED CONCRETE PATIO. SO MUCH STORAGE THOROUGHOUT. PETS/CASE BY CASE WITH DEPOSIT. SO MUCH MORE TO SEE! APPLICATIONS ON LINE ONLY. APPLICATION FEE $45.00. SECURITY DEPOSIT, ONE MONTH'S RENT AND IF APPLICABLE PET DEPOSIT ALL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS.