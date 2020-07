Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Location! Location! Location!! This lovely end-unit townhome is located in sought after River Oaks and is currently the only rental available here. Minutes from I-95 and shopping. Nice kitchen with lots of counter space, spacious main level, and nice size deck. Two assigned parking spaces. Home is in very good condition and shows well. Plenty of room. Walk-out basement with full bath. Community pool. Won't last long!!!