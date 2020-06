Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking garage internet access

Awesome two-car garage townhouse less than a year old. 1,2,3 year rental term available. VACANT & READY! Just call the agent of your choice to see the home. House has been professionally cleaned, blinds installed, security system in place, high-speed internet & gym included in rent price. The owner will consider pets on a case by case basis. Located between Ft Belvoir and Marine Base Quantico in a resort-style community