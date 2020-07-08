All apartments in Cherry Hill
Find more places like 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cherry Hill, VA
/
18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD
Last updated December 7 2019 at 6:24 PM

18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD

18052 Red Mulberry Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cherry Hill
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

18052 Red Mulberry Road, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Truly Amazing just a year old Semi Detached Gorgeous VILLA in Potomac Shores. Whatever makes your heart soar, you~ll find it at this new-home community, just 30 miles from DC along the Potomac River. A new elementary school, Sports fields, parks and trails. Rollicking Shores Club~an incredible 13,000-square-foot rec and social center and a future VRE train station. Fabulous wood floors through out the main level, Gourmet kitchen with Custom cabinets, Sparkling back splash, Double wall oven, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 level open foyer and additional family room on the upper level. Main level family room opens to a Huge deck over looking an amazing view. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out level. 2 Car Garage, Recess lights, Walk in Closets, Vaulted ceilings, Master bed tray ceiling, Remodeled bathrooms and much more. VERIZON FIOS and Washer/Dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have any available units?
18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have?
Some of 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers parking.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have a pool?
No, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr
Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Similar Pages

Cherry Hill 1 BedroomsCherry Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cherry Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCherry Hill Apartments with Pool
Cherry Hill Dog Friendly ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VA
Fredericksburg, VAHerndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VAHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VAAquia Harbour, VANewington, VABroadlands, VA
Silver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VADumfries, VADulles Town Center, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VANational Harbor, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia