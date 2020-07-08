18052 RED MULBERRY ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Truly Amazing just a year old Semi Detached Gorgeous VILLA in Potomac Shores. Whatever makes your heart soar, you~ll find it at this new-home community, just 30 miles from DC along the Potomac River. A new elementary school, Sports fields, parks and trails. Rollicking Shores Club~an incredible 13,000-square-foot rec and social center and a future VRE train station. Fabulous wood floors through out the main level, Gourmet kitchen with Custom cabinets, Sparkling back splash, Double wall oven, Granite counter tops and stainless steel appliance package. 2 level open foyer and additional family room on the upper level. Main level family room opens to a Huge deck over looking an amazing view. Finished basement with a full bath and walk out level. 2 Car Garage, Recess lights, Walk in Closets, Vaulted ceilings, Master bed tray ceiling, Remodeled bathrooms and much more. VERIZON FIOS and Washer/Dryer included