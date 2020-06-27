Rent Calculator
Last updated October 16 2019 at 7:45 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17358 SLIGO LOOP
17358 Sligo Loop
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
17358 Sligo Loop, Cherry Hill, VA 22026
Wayside Village
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated finished basement with bedroom, full bath and living area. Contact owner directly for information and to arrange showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have any available units?
17358 SLIGO LOOP doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cherry Hill, VA
.
Is 17358 SLIGO LOOP currently offering any rent specials?
17358 SLIGO LOOP is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17358 SLIGO LOOP pet-friendly?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill
.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP offer parking?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not offer parking.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have a pool?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not have a pool.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have accessible units?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not have accessible units.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have units with dishwashers?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17358 SLIGO LOOP have units with air conditioning?
No, 17358 SLIGO LOOP does not have units with air conditioning.
