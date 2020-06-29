1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool hot tub

**Incredible opportunity to rent an almost brand new luxury townhome with scenic views over the Jack Niklaus golf course & Potomac river views from upper level! Contemporary features & upgrades throughout: Gourmet Kitchen w/ white quartz countertops on oversized Island, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances including 5 burner gas cooktop & commercial style up-draft, gorgeous, walnut-stained hardwood flooring & tons of recessed lights throughout main level! Upper level great room featuring bar with granite counter & wine cooler with access to roof deck & incredible view! Master suite with huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity & oversized shower in spa-like bath. Bedroom level laundry room with top of the line washer & dryer. Only1 block to neighborhood amenities: enormous fitness & social center with indoor/outdoor pools, sports fields, parks/trails & new elementary school. Golf course with clubhouse & restaurant also walking distance and new VRE station is planned for the future.