Cherry Hill, VA
1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:15 AM

1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD

1725 Cottonwood Grove Rd · No Longer Available
Cherry Hill
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Pool
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Gym
Location

1725 Cottonwood Grove Rd, Cherry Hill, VA 22026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
**Incredible opportunity to rent an almost brand new luxury townhome with scenic views over the Jack Niklaus golf course & Potomac river views from upper level! Contemporary features & upgrades throughout: Gourmet Kitchen w/ white quartz countertops on oversized Island, upgraded Stainless Steel appliances including 5 burner gas cooktop & commercial style up-draft, gorgeous, walnut-stained hardwood flooring & tons of recessed lights throughout main level! Upper level great room featuring bar with granite counter & wine cooler with access to roof deck & incredible view! Master suite with huge walk-in closet, dual sink vanity & oversized shower in spa-like bath. Bedroom level laundry room with top of the line washer & dryer. Only1 block to neighborhood amenities: enormous fitness & social center with indoor/outdoor pools, sports fields, parks/trails & new elementary school. Golf course with clubhouse & restaurant also walking distance and new VRE station is planned for the future.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have any available units?
1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have?
Some of 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD offer parking?
No, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD has a pool.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 1725 COTTONWOOD GROVE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
