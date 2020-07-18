17041 SILVER ARROW DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool internet access

**An application has been received pending approva**Main Floor Master Bedroom home with twenty foot high ceiling grand room. This is a luxury home from top to bottom. First time rental, a non-smoking, no pet home. Owner willing to rent up to 3 years. $3400 per month for 24 month lease or longer. Owner will also pay for monthly cleaning service. Good credit a must, owner prefers no pets and home can be available within 30 days of application being approved. This home is an Energy Star home, utilities are low. Average less than $225 per month! HOA fee is paid for by owner. That gives you access to the Gym, 150/150 high speed internet, the pool, trails,and all of the social events here in the community. Potomac Shores is a resort style community with a heart and soul all it's own with full time social director. New community Elementary School is open, new middle school is under construction. Come see it you will fall in love.