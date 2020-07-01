16937 JED FOREST LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Welcome Home! 3 Level End Unit Townhouse with 2 parking spaces. The home features a beautiful hardwood floors on the main level and wood like laminate in basement, 2 Master Bedrooms and 2 full Master Bathrooms upstairs and1 half bath on the main floor and 2 bonus rooms in basement, one can be used as a 3rd bedroom and a full bath in the basement. Rec Room with fireplace. Located in River Oaks Community and conveniently located close to everything. Quantico, Fort Belvoir, Shopping, Dining, Commuter Options and more.