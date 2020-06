Amenities

granite counters parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

A beautifully renovated townhome for you to call home. Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, new floors, fresh paint, new roof, fenced back yard, recessed lighting, and great location! Don't miss your opportunity to change your address to 16553 Sherwood Place! New windows are on order and will be replaced when they arrive from the manufacturer.