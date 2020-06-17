All apartments in Cherry Hill
16503 BOBSTER CT

16503 Bobster Court · No Longer Available
Location

16503 Bobster Court, Cherry Hill, VA 22191

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ice maker
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home. The townhouse is loaded with many upgraded features such as stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, high-end counter tops, and new carpet and hardwood throughout. A fantastic gem of a property at a fantastic price in the River Oaks neighborhood. The home boasts large rooms, and a tremendous amount of natural light on all levels.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have any available units?
16503 BOBSTER CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cherry Hill, VA.
What amenities does 16503 BOBSTER CT have?
Some of 16503 BOBSTER CT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16503 BOBSTER CT currently offering any rent specials?
16503 BOBSTER CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16503 BOBSTER CT pet-friendly?
No, 16503 BOBSTER CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cherry Hill.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT offer parking?
Yes, 16503 BOBSTER CT does offer parking.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16503 BOBSTER CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have a pool?
No, 16503 BOBSTER CT does not have a pool.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have accessible units?
No, 16503 BOBSTER CT does not have accessible units.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16503 BOBSTER CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 16503 BOBSTER CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 16503 BOBSTER CT does not have units with air conditioning.
