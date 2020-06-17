16503 BOBSTER CT

Amenities
This is a beautiful stone front semi-detached townhouse in the desirable River Oaks neighborhood. This is not your typical townhouse feel with the semi-detached walls which give the feel of a traditional single family home. The townhouse is loaded with many upgraded features such as stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer and dryer, high-end counter tops, and new carpet and hardwood throughout. A fantastic gem of a property at a fantastic price in the River Oaks neighborhood. The home boasts large rooms, and a tremendous amount of natural light on all levels.