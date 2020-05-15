Beacon on 5th

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 per bedroom refundable traditional or Surety Bond option at $87.50 per bedroom
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 17.38 per month for trash and pest fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 1st Animal $250 2nd Animal
limit: 2
rent: $30 monthly
restrictions: No aggressive breeds that are identified by the National Center of Disease Control No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malmute,Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Alaskan Malmute, Husky Type or Wolf-Dog Hybrid
Parking Details: First Come First Service - Parking passes.
Storage Details: 3 sizes of storage unit available