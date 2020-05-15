Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio lobby new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community yoga

Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities. Our residents enjoy a unique balance of urban living in a picturesque setting with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge foothills and the vibrant culture of Charlottesville, complete with art venues, entertainment excursions, textbook historical locations, and recreational opportunities for every age and taste. Our luxury apartments are equipped with everything you could want or need in an urban residence, including the latest appliances, hardware and finishes. With a flexible variety of residences including one and two bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes, and studio-style Carriage House Apartments, Beacon on 5th has a floor plan to suit every preference. Our community offers pet-friendly apartments as well, welcoming your four-legged family members to enjoy the fun too! Beacon on 5th Luxury Apartments is easily Charlottesvilles newest and most enviable address.