All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like Beacon on 5th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
Beacon on 5th
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:26 AM

Beacon on 5th

100 Dalton Lane · (434) 325-5130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

100 Dalton Lane, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Johnson Village

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Standard One Bedroom Apartment Afton-1

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Standard One Bedroom Apartment Afton-2

$1,479

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Large One Bedroom Apartment Berkmar-1

$1,549

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 881 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Two Bedroom Apartment Ivy-1

$1,799

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Two Bedroom Apartment Ivy-2

$1,899

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Two Bedroom Apartment - Carriage Home-1

$2,199

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1713 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Three Bedroom Apartment Levy-1

$1,999

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1394 sqft

Three Bedroom Apartment Shadwell-1

$2,199

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1733 sqft

Three Bedroom Apartment Levy-2

$2,299

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1394 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Beacon on 5th.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
conference room
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
lobby
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
yoga
Beacon on 5th apartments are perfectly located for immediate access to the best Charlottesville has to offer, including The University of Virginia, a brand new Wegmans, the Rivanna Trails and other parks and recreational opportunities. Our residents enjoy a unique balance of urban living in a picturesque setting with breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge foothills and the vibrant culture of Charlottesville, complete with art venues, entertainment excursions, textbook historical locations, and recreational opportunities for every age and taste. Our luxury apartments are equipped with everything you could want or need in an urban residence, including the latest appliances, hardware and finishes. With a flexible variety of residences including one and two bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes, and studio-style Carriage House Apartments, Beacon on 5th has a floor plan to suit every preference. Our community offers pet-friendly apartments as well, welcoming your four-legged family members to enjoy the fun too! Beacon on 5th Luxury Apartments is easily Charlottesvilles newest and most enviable address.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 per bedroom refundable traditional or Surety Bond option at $87.50 per bedroom
Move-in Fees: Administrative fee $250
Additional: Renter's insurance required, 17.38 per month for trash and pest fees
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $400 1st Animal $250 2nd Animal
limit: 2
rent: $30 monthly
restrictions: No aggressive breeds that are identified by the National Center of Disease Control No Pit Bull, Rottweiler, German Shepherd, Malmute,Doberman Pinscher, Chow Chow, Great Dane, Saint Bernard, Alaskan Malmute, Husky Type or Wolf-Dog Hybrid
Parking Details: First Come First Service - Parking passes.
Storage Details: 3 sizes of storage unit available

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Beacon on 5th have any available units?
Beacon on 5th offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,399, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,799, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,999. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Beacon on 5th have?
Some of Beacon on 5th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Beacon on 5th currently offering any rent specials?
Beacon on 5th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Beacon on 5th pet-friendly?
Yes, Beacon on 5th is pet friendly.
Does Beacon on 5th offer parking?
Yes, Beacon on 5th offers parking.
Does Beacon on 5th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Beacon on 5th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Beacon on 5th have a pool?
Yes, Beacon on 5th has a pool.
Does Beacon on 5th have accessible units?
Yes, Beacon on 5th has accessible units.
Does Beacon on 5th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Beacon on 5th has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Beacon on 5th?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Reserve at Belvedere
200 Reserve Blvd
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity