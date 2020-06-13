/
marshall
9 Apartments for rent in Marshall, VA📍
7437 John Marshall Hwy
7437 John Marshall Highway, Marshall, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1160 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, House with washer/dryer, small deck in back; electric included, well water. Application must be approved before viewing the property.
4523 APPLEDALE COURT
4523 Appledale Court, Marshall, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Enjoy quaint Marshall in town living, walk to shops and fine dining with super easy access to I-66. This 2 level, 3 bed 1-1/2 bath townhome has just had a major renovation, is freshly painted and move in ready.
8272 E. MAIN ST E #2A
8272 East Main Street, Marshall, VA
Studio
$1,250
CONFERENCE-SIZE ROOM APPROX 22' X 15 ' INCLUDES USE OF FULL KITCHEN AND FULL BATH. UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT. COMCAST CABLE IS INSTALLED AT BUILDING. LARGE REAR PARKING LOT. HVAC IS ALL ELECTRIC. QUIET SECTION OF E. MAIN ST.
Results within 5 miles of Marshall
5472 MERRY OAKS ROAD
5472 Merry Oaks Road, Fauquier County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1912 sqft
MAIN FLOOR ONLY; BASEMENT APARTMENT IS RENTED SEPARATELY. Beautiful, newly renovated 3BR, 2BA one-level rental located conveniently between Warrenton and Marshall. New kitchen, baths, flooring and paint throughout. No pets, please.
Results within 10 miles of Marshall
107 Walnut Street
107 Walnut Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$875
2268 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished room in well kept home. Ideal for short or long stay; transferred; new hires; sabbatical or temporary job assignments. Restored single family home located in a desirable section of Old Middleburg just a two block stroll to town center.
302 WATERLOO STREET
302 Waterloo Street, Warrenton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1685 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of Warrenton! Spacious floor plan. First floor features LR,DR, foyer and kitchen all with original hardwood floors and moldings. Newer addition Family Room with gas fireplace.
37374 JOHN MOSBY HIGHWAY
37374 John Mosby Highway, Loudoun County, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
2 BR/1 BA carriage house apartment 1 mi. from the village of Middleburg. Main level living boasts southern exposure with great daylight, a gorgeous stone fireplace, an open airy floor plan and private backyard patio.
5753 GEORGETOWN ROAD
5753 Georgetown Road, Fauquier County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3253 sqft
Wonderful location in northern Fauquier. Easy access to Rts. 29 & 66. Over 3000 square ft. with large kitchen open to the breakfast nook and family room with grand stone fireplace. Partially finished basement for additional recreation space.
7 MADISON STREET S
7 South Madison Street, Middleburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
6720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
outstanding location, right in the middle of town. Bright and cheery. No pets, no smokers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Marshall rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,300.
Some of the colleges located in the Marshall area include Hood College, Shenandoah University, University of Mary Washington, Marymount University, and Montgomery College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Marshall from include Arlington, Alexandria, Rockville, Germantown, and Frederick.
