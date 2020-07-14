Burnet on Elliott

Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)

Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash/storage unit ($75/month for 1 bedroom apartments; $100/month for 2 bedroom apartments)

Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older

Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities

Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

deposit: N/A

fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets

limit: 2

rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets