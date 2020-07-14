All apartments in Charlottesville
Last updated July 7 2020 at 9:18 AM

Burnet on Elliott

114 Elliott Avenue · (434) 290-4036
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Elliott Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22902
Ridge St.

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 201 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1027 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Burnet on Elliott.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
clubhouse
e-payments
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
Burnet on Elliott features 10 modern apartments and 2 commercial spaces on the corner of Elliott Avenue and Ridge Street in Charlottesville, VA. An easy walk to the Downtown Mall and Main Street, modern styling and private parking make Burnet on Elliott an urban dwellers dream.\n\nBurnet on Elliott is Pet-Friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $300 security deposit (1 bedroom apartments); $400 security deposit (2 bedroom apartments)
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time cleaning fee; non-refundable)
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash/storage unit ($75/month for 1 bedroom apartments; $100/month for 2 bedroom apartments)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: One free off-street parking space for one bedroom apartments; two free off-street parking spaces for two bedroom apartments. 7 available covered parking spaces; 9 available uncovered parking spaces located in the community’s private parking lot.
Storage Details: One climate controlled storage unit per apartment included with monthly rent. All storage units are located within the apartment building.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Burnet on Elliott have any available units?
Burnet on Elliott has a unit available for $2,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does Burnet on Elliott have?
Some of Burnet on Elliott's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Burnet on Elliott currently offering any rent specials?
Burnet on Elliott is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Burnet on Elliott pet-friendly?
Yes, Burnet on Elliott is pet friendly.
Does Burnet on Elliott offer parking?
Yes, Burnet on Elliott offers parking.
Does Burnet on Elliott have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Burnet on Elliott offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Burnet on Elliott have a pool?
No, Burnet on Elliott does not have a pool.
Does Burnet on Elliott have accessible units?
No, Burnet on Elliott does not have accessible units.
Does Burnet on Elliott have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Burnet on Elliott has units with dishwashers.
Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
The Woods
659 Woodburn Court
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Barracks West
2639 Barracks Rd
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Linden Lane
2427 Peyton Drive
Charlottesville, VA 22901
The Apartments at Riverside Village
620 Riverside Shops Way
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Beacon on 5th
100 Dalton Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22903

