Burnet on Elliott

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee per applicant 18 years of age or older
Deposit: $300 security deposit (1 bedroom apartments); $400 security deposit (2 bedroom apartments)
Move-in Fees: $250 restoration fee (one-time cleaning fee; non-refundable)
Additional: Monthly $11 per occupant tenant liability insurance fee; Monthly utility fee covers water/sewer/trash/storage unit ($75/month for 1 bedroom apartments; $100/month for 2 bedroom apartments)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: N/A
fee: $150 one-time pet fee for one pet; $200 one-time pet fee for two pets
limit: 2
rent: $20/month pet rent for one pet; $30/month pet rent for two pets
restrictions: Dogs commonly known to have a vicious temperament or mixed breeds of such dogs are not permitted (specifically: Rottweiler, Doberman, Pit bull/Pit Bull Terriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Presna Canarios, Cane Corsos, and Wolf Hybrids)
Parking Details: One free off-street parking space for one bedroom apartments; two free off-street parking spaces for two bedroom apartments. 7 available covered parking spaces; 9 available uncovered parking spaces located in the community’s private parking lot.
Storage Details: One climate controlled storage unit per apartment included with monthly rent. All storage units are located within the apartment building.