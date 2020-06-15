All apartments in Chantilly
4600 NORRIS COURT
Last updated June 15 2020 at 11:08 AM

4600 NORRIS COURT

4600 Norris Court · No Longer Available
Location

4600 Norris Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
garage
Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium playground in the back yard, paved basketball court, and much more! Premium windows and blinds, energy efficient lighting, and new insulation reduce energy costs compared to other homes in the neighborhood. You will have plenty of storage with well designed closets and two car garage with shelving. Paved trails through wooded parks put you just 2.5 miles to the NRO with no traffic - great for running or bicycling! If you plan to commute to the city, there's a park-and-ride bus to the Reston Metro Station just one mile away. Two other playgrounds in the neighborhood parks with an outdoor pool membership available (when not closed due to COVID-19) and nearby golf course. Yard is not completely fenced in but there is a professionally installed underground electric fence with a lifetime warranty. Additional 1400 sqft of storage in the crawl space (5 ft tall)! *Photos are from prior to current tenant* The carpets and water heater will be replaced prior to the next tenant moving in. The landlord pays for quarterly pest control service and will cover the cost of a training class if the new owner has a dog that will use the invisible fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have any available units?
4600 NORRIS COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 4600 NORRIS COURT have?
Some of 4600 NORRIS COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4600 NORRIS COURT currently offering any rent specials?
4600 NORRIS COURT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4600 NORRIS COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 4600 NORRIS COURT is pet friendly.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT offer parking?
Yes, 4600 NORRIS COURT does offer parking.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4600 NORRIS COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have a pool?
Yes, 4600 NORRIS COURT has a pool.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have accessible units?
No, 4600 NORRIS COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4600 NORRIS COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 4600 NORRIS COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 4600 NORRIS COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
