4600 NORRIS COURT

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground pool garage

Check out this rare single-story home on a large lot situated perfectly at the end of a cul de sac! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has it all - custom kitchen, updated bathrooms, custom walk-in closet in the master, huge wrap around deck, premium playground in the back yard, paved basketball court, and much more! Premium windows and blinds, energy efficient lighting, and new insulation reduce energy costs compared to other homes in the neighborhood. You will have plenty of storage with well designed closets and two car garage with shelving. Paved trails through wooded parks put you just 2.5 miles to the NRO with no traffic - great for running or bicycling! If you plan to commute to the city, there's a park-and-ride bus to the Reston Metro Station just one mile away. Two other playgrounds in the neighborhood parks with an outdoor pool membership available (when not closed due to COVID-19) and nearby golf course. Yard is not completely fenced in but there is a professionally installed underground electric fence with a lifetime warranty. Additional 1400 sqft of storage in the crawl space (5 ft tall)! *Photos are from prior to current tenant* The carpets and water heater will be replaced prior to the next tenant moving in. The landlord pays for quarterly pest control service and will cover the cost of a training class if the new owner has a dog that will use the invisible fence.