4518 Samuels Pine Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Relaxing!: Upgraded, quiet 4 Bedroom, 3 Full Bathroom home in Chantily. Available now for move in! Close to many government agencies and associated contractors along the dulles corridor, a very short drive from Dulles Airport, 10 minute walk to the golf course! 10 minutes to the Cub Run Rec Center!. Has many upgraded features as you can see in the pictures, recently new roof <3 years old. Hottub! Landscaping included. Sun room on the back of the house is spacious and great for entertaining Woodburning stove is a hit in the winter!



Small pets are allowed with deposit.



Rent is 3000/mo – 1 month security deposit.



Utilities not Included. Landscaping / lawn mowing is included



Applicants will be required to apply, pay for, and pass a Cozy background/renter check as well as sign with notary the Lease agreement.



please email nxttosell@gmail.com