4207 KINCAID COURT

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Amazing Rental - 3BR, 3BA SFH in Brookfield. Formal living and dining room will accommodate large family gatherings. Beautiful kitchen with upgraded floors, granite counters and wood burning fireplace! Hardwood floors throughout the upper level. Master suite with carpeted floors and private bathroom. Convenient upper level laundry. Three additional bedrooms are spacious and bright. Wonderful fenced backyard with patio is private and great for summer evenings. Community pool available for additional cost. Conveniently located close to shops, restaurants and Rt 50.