Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Large three bedroom and three and a half bath townhome in perfect location! Main floor features gleaming hardwood floors, a light filled living room, formal dining room and walk out to your spacious deck from the large eat in kitchen. Master bedroom features a large walk in closet and master bathroom has dual vanities, a walk in shower and a huge tub. Lower level rec room has it's own full bathroom and a gorgeous fireplace. Less than a mile to tons of restaurants and stores.