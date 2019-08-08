All apartments in Chantilly
Find more places like 3999 Flagg Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
3999 Flagg Ct
Last updated August 8 2019 at 7:32 AM

3999 Flagg Ct

3999 Flagg Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Chantilly
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3999 Flagg Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Location!! Town house with 3BR+den and 2.5BA in Chantilly with updated kitchen to include tile floors, granite counter tops, and tile back splash. Deck off the kitchen to fenced in yard. Front and Back to green space! Laminate floors on main level and upper level.

Located in the highly-sought-after school pyramid of Rocky Run Middle and Chantilly High School! Fully finished LL family room w/den and a full bath. Owner pays for HOA, tenant responsible for utilities.

Long term lease preferred (12+)
No pet and no smoking.
Available on August 1st. $2050.00/mo,
Call/Text at 703-380-7176 to schedule a visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3999 Flagg Ct have any available units?
3999 Flagg Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 3999 Flagg Ct have?
Some of 3999 Flagg Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3999 Flagg Ct currently offering any rent specials?
3999 Flagg Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3999 Flagg Ct pet-friendly?
No, 3999 Flagg Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct offer parking?
Yes, 3999 Flagg Ct offers parking.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3999 Flagg Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct have a pool?
No, 3999 Flagg Ct does not have a pool.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct have accessible units?
No, 3999 Flagg Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3999 Flagg Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 3999 Flagg Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3999 Flagg Ct has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Chantilly 1 BedroomsChantilly Apartments with Garage
Chantilly Apartments with Hardwood FloorsChantilly Apartments with Pool
Chantilly Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VADamascus, MD
Accokeek, MDColesville, MDBrambleton, VASeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAStone Ridge, VANeabsco, VALeisure World, MDDranesville, VALowes Island, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University