3999 Flagg Ct

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Location!! Town house with 3BR+den and 2.5BA in Chantilly with updated kitchen to include tile floors, granite counter tops, and tile back splash. Deck off the kitchen to fenced in yard. Front and Back to green space! Laminate floors on main level and upper level.



Located in the highly-sought-after school pyramid of Rocky Run Middle and Chantilly High School! Fully finished LL family room w/den and a full bath. Owner pays for HOA, tenant responsible for utilities.



Long term lease preferred (12+)

No pet and no smoking.

Available on August 1st. $2050.00/mo,

Call/Text at 703-380-7176 to schedule a visit.