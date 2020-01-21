14038 EAGLE CHASE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

A prime Chantilly location, 5 bedroom 4.5 bathroom brick colonial with 2 car garage. This home is situated on almost a 1/4 of an acre featuring a private deck, wooden play set and fully fenced backyard, an open floor plan boasts natural light throughout the main level. Transom windows allow for privacy yet invite natural light in the formal spaces and family room. The gourmet kitchen features an island, eat-in breakfast area, two separate sinks, walk-in pantry and black appliances. On the main level a separate office, formal living room and dining room allows flexibility when entertaining. As you walk up the main stairs to the second floor, you are welcomed by 5 large bedrooms and 3 separate bathrooms. The Master Bedroom welcomes you to recharge and rejuvenate. You can enjoy the separate corner tub or create a quite study or reading area within your spacious room. The lower level features an over sized recreational room and full bathroom allowing for additional entertainment options.