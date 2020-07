Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Bright, Open home with Tons of Space. Natural light throughout, Hardwoods on Main, Large Kit & Sun-Room w/ceramic tile floors, opens up to family room and deck. 3 bedrooms en suite, Master suite, his & hers closets. Expansive Rec Room with walk out to lower patio and Au-pair suite. Close proximity to shops, Fairlakes Westfield, easy commute to hwy 28. Pets case by case.