Completely renovated from top to bottom this charming 2 bedroom townhome is move in ready. Features include ceramic tile flooring throughout main level and laminate on upper level, brand new stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, updated bathroom, new HVAC system and washer & dryer on bedroom level. The fully fenced back yard is prefect for grilling and you can't beat the convenient location!