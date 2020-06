Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Large Townhouse. Lots of space! 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms with two parking spaces in front of the home. It is close to shopping, route 50/66 and minutes to Dulles Airport. The bathrooms have been recently renovated and repainted. Basement has 2 storage rooms and bedroom. Main floor family room opens to private large deck and fenced back yard. Great public schools! Easy to apply on line!