Home
/
Chantilly, VA
/
13787 MARSDEN COURT
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

13787 MARSDEN COURT

13787 Marsden Court · No Longer Available
Location

13787 Marsden Court, Chantilly, VA 20151

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
playground
pool
Ready to move in Spacious end unit with SCREENED PORCH, wood floors, New paint, pantry and new features: granite, porcelain marble tile, wiring, New bathrooms, fans, custom shelving. Upgraded kitchen with SS appliances, extra freezer and more cabinet for pantry. Full bath in Lower Level. Enjoy fenced yard and fire pit, deck and patio. close to pool and tot lot. No pets. No smoking. Application instructions in documents - all applications processed online, non-refundable $65 application fee. Application can be found at https://pearsonsmithpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have any available units?
13787 MARSDEN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Chantilly, VA.
What amenities does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have?
Some of 13787 MARSDEN COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13787 MARSDEN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
13787 MARSDEN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13787 MARSDEN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Chantilly.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT offer parking?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have a pool?
Yes, 13787 MARSDEN COURT has a pool.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have accessible units?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13787 MARSDEN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 13787 MARSDEN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
