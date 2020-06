Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT 4/5 BR 3.5 BATHS, 3 FINISHED LEVELS - FULL FRONT PORCH - REMODELED WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS, - CHEFS KITCHEN W/ SS APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS- BATHS HAVE BEEN REMODELED .. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT W/ FULL BATH.. - LARGE LEVEL LOT W/ DECK , FENCED LOT AND 250 YARDS TO SCHOOL.S. SO CLOSE.!! 1ST MONTH RENT AND $50 APPL FEE PER ADULT TO REMAX PREMIER, 1 MONTH RENT SEC DEPOSIT TO OWNER, - HURRY !! Owner will consider pets, but is looking for a 2 year lease