46838 GRAHAM COVE SQUARE

Well maintained end unit townhouse with attached garage near shopping, Rt. 7 and Rt. 28. Upper level with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Beautiful white cabinets and appliances in kitchen. Separate dining room. Large deck off of dining room. Large family room in lower level with gas fireplace. One garage parking spot with driveway. Street parking does not require permit. Back yard is maintenance free and fully fenced in . Good credit and income required to qualify. Pets allowed case by case with additional pet deposit.