46832 Graham Cove Sq

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Available 05/01/20 Beautifully updated townhouse near Algonkian Park - Property Id: 264376



Beautifully maintained three level townhouse in highly sought after Cascades Community backing to Algonkian Regional Park. Walking distance to golf course, Potomac River, Potomack Lakes Sportsplex and walking/hiking trails.



Main level features a spacious living room, dining room, fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Half bath and deck round out the main level.



Upper level features large master bedroom with en suite bath as well as custom walk-in closet. Two good size bedrooms are adjacent to a second full bath on this level.



Lower level features an open room with gas fireplace, convenient half bath, large closet, and washer & dryer. Walk out to fenced and gated backyard. One car garage has built in cabinets.



Rent includes access to Casacades Community, including 5 pools, 2 gyms, and tennis courts and tot lots.



Available starting May 1st. No pets, no smoking, and minimum one year lease.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264376

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5711945)