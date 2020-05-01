All apartments in Cascades
Last updated May 1 2020

46832 Graham Cove Sq

46832 Graham Cove Square · No Longer Available
Location

46832 Graham Cove Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Available 05/01/20 Beautifully updated townhouse near Algonkian Park - Property Id: 264376

Beautifully maintained three level townhouse in highly sought after Cascades Community backing to Algonkian Regional Park. Walking distance to golf course, Potomac River, Potomack Lakes Sportsplex and walking/hiking trails.

Main level features a spacious living room, dining room, fully renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42 inch cabinets, tile backsplash, and granite countertops. Half bath and deck round out the main level.

Upper level features large master bedroom with en suite bath as well as custom walk-in closet. Two good size bedrooms are adjacent to a second full bath on this level.

Lower level features an open room with gas fireplace, convenient half bath, large closet, and washer & dryer. Walk out to fenced and gated backyard. One car garage has built in cabinets.

Rent includes access to Casacades Community, including 5 pools, 2 gyms, and tennis courts and tot lots.

Available starting May 1st. No pets, no smoking, and minimum one year lease.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264376
Property Id 264376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5711945)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have any available units?
46832 Graham Cove Sq doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have?
Some of 46832 Graham Cove Sq's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46832 Graham Cove Sq currently offering any rent specials?
46832 Graham Cove Sq is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46832 Graham Cove Sq pet-friendly?
No, 46832 Graham Cove Sq is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq offer parking?
Yes, 46832 Graham Cove Sq offers parking.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46832 Graham Cove Sq offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have a pool?
Yes, 46832 Graham Cove Sq has a pool.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have accessible units?
No, 46832 Graham Cove Sq does not have accessible units.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46832 Graham Cove Sq has units with dishwashers.
Does 46832 Graham Cove Sq have units with air conditioning?
No, 46832 Graham Cove Sq does not have units with air conditioning.

