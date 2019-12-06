All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46803 KESWICK SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46803 KESWICK SQUARE
Last updated December 6 2019 at 8:45 AM

46803 KESWICK SQUARE

46803 Keswick Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46803 Keswick Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to this home that Backs to Common area, not other townhomes, private! Sunny and bright, HUGE Garage townhome in Potomac Lakes in small enclave for rent. Just freshly painted and ready for new tenant. Super spacious bedrooms. Fenced rear yard, Fireplace in lower level. Hardwood foyer. Good credit, No smoking, Pets considered on a case by case. Enjoy the quiet community w/pools and trails and the best shopping minutes away. Island in Kitchen, adjoining Breakfast room and family room all on main level as well as spacious living and dining rooms. Large Maser Suite with sparkling bath including soaking tub and separate shower and double sinks. Enjoy the setting and convenience of this comfortable home situated next to quiet common area, very private! Best schools and shopping within walking distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have any available units?
46803 KESWICK SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have?
Some of 46803 KESWICK SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46803 KESWICK SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
46803 KESWICK SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46803 KESWICK SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE offers parking.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE has a pool.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46803 KESWICK SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46803 KESWICK SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia