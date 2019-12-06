46803 KESWICK SQUARE

Amenities

Welcome to this home that Backs to Common area, not other townhomes, private! Sunny and bright, HUGE Garage townhome in Potomac Lakes in small enclave for rent. Just freshly painted and ready for new tenant. Super spacious bedrooms. Fenced rear yard, Fireplace in lower level. Hardwood foyer. Good credit, No smoking, Pets considered on a case by case. Enjoy the quiet community w/pools and trails and the best shopping minutes away. Island in Kitchen, adjoining Breakfast room and family room all on main level as well as spacious living and dining rooms. Large Maser Suite with sparkling bath including soaking tub and separate shower and double sinks. Enjoy the setting and convenience of this comfortable home situated next to quiet common area, very private! Best schools and shopping within walking distance.