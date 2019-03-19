46670 Cavendish Square

Amenities

Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore-Bor presents this Bright 3 level end unit Townhouse in Sterling with one-car garage. Each level has beautiful hardwood floors. 2full bathrooms on the upper level, half bathroom on the lower level. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops with island in the middle. Freshly painted spacious deck, fenced backyard. Ready to move-in. Tenant pays for electricity, water, and gas. Security deposit is equal to a one month rent. Pet deposit case-by-case. The application fee is $45. Great location close to Rt7 and Rt 28. Great community, HOA provides access to Tennis court, swimming pool, and gym provides access. For more information and scheduling showing please contact Kate at 703.565.7959