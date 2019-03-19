All apartments in Cascades
46670 Cavendish Square

46670 Cavendish Square · No Longer Available
Location

46670 Cavendish Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Renter's Warehouse DC and Kate Moore-Bor presents this Bright 3 level end unit Townhouse in Sterling with one-car garage. Each level has beautiful hardwood floors. 2full bathrooms on the upper level, half bathroom on the lower level. Kitchen with SS appliances and granite countertops with island in the middle. Freshly painted spacious deck, fenced backyard. Ready to move-in. Tenant pays for electricity, water, and gas. Security deposit is equal to a one month rent. Pet deposit case-by-case. The application fee is $45. Great location close to Rt7 and Rt 28. Great community, HOA provides access to Tennis court, swimming pool, and gym provides access. For more information and scheduling showing please contact Kate at 703.565.7959

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46670 Cavendish Square have any available units?
46670 Cavendish Square doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46670 Cavendish Square have?
Some of 46670 Cavendish Square's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46670 Cavendish Square currently offering any rent specials?
46670 Cavendish Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46670 Cavendish Square pet-friendly?
Yes, 46670 Cavendish Square is pet friendly.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square offer parking?
Yes, 46670 Cavendish Square offers parking.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46670 Cavendish Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square have a pool?
Yes, 46670 Cavendish Square has a pool.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square have accessible units?
No, 46670 Cavendish Square does not have accessible units.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square have units with dishwashers?
No, 46670 Cavendish Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46670 Cavendish Square have units with air conditioning?
No, 46670 Cavendish Square does not have units with air conditioning.

