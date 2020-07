Amenities

This 3 bedroom townhome is move in ready. Gleaming hardwood floors in the light filled living and dining rooms and kitchen has a large bay window, newer appliances and pantry. Finished lower level has a large family room with cozy fireplace, walkout to rear yard and full bath. The master has soaring ceilings and steps to a spa bath and huge walk in closet. Close to all the Dulles Town Center amenities, commuter routes and Dulles Airport. Immediately available!