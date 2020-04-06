All apartments in Cascades
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM

46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE

46608 Drysdale Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

46608 Drysdale Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
Beautiful 2 Bedroom GROUND-LEVEL condo in River Bend has been well maintained and updated. Ready to move in! Easy access first floor, no stairs, parking makes for easy access. Gas fireplace & built-ins in living room. Separate dining room with access to outdoor private patio. Laundry has full size washer and dryer. Bedrooms with walk-in closets. Labeled resident permit parking and a generous amount of visitor parking. Great amenities within condo community and Cascades subdivision, plus additional parks & recreation, shopping & restaurants throughout the neighboring region.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have any available units?
46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have?
Some of 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have a pool?
No, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46608 DRYSDALE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

