46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE
Last updated October 25 2019 at 3:15 PM

46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE

46525 Hollymead Place · No Longer Available
Location

46525 Hollymead Place, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
A beautiful well maintained SFH at TH price in superb location of Cascade.Carpets & paint in perfect condition.It is close to everything & is in popular school district.It has finished walk up basement with full bath.It has a very compact layout with upgraded appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have any available units?
46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
Is 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE offer parking?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have a pool?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 46525 HOLLYMEAD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
