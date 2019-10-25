46525 Hollymead Place, Cascades, VA 20165 Potomac Lakes
recently renovated
carpet
carpet
recently renovated
A beautiful well maintained SFH at TH price in superb location of Cascade.Carpets & paint in perfect condition.It is close to everything & is in popular school district.It has finished walk up basement with full bath.It has a very compact layout with upgraded appliances.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
