Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

PRICE ADJUSTED. Beautiful brick front 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 baths and two car garages. Brand new painting and ready for you. Gorgeous large private wooded lot, 2 story foyer, ceramic tile sunroom w/ sky lights, formal living and dinning rooms. kitchen with 42" cherry cabinets, butler pantry, Master bedroom with vaulted ceiling and sitting area, master bathroom with jetted tub and finish basement with walk out option. Home has fireplace and deck. House has so much to offer. Come and visit.