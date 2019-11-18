All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46469 Danforth Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46469 Danforth Pl
Last updated November 18 2019 at 8:06 AM

46469 Danforth Pl

46469 Danforth Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

46469 Danforth Place, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
$850/Mo Includes All utilities

1 beds | 1.0 bath | 810 sq. ft.

Available Jan 1st 2020! One (1) B/R for rent on lower level of nice S/F home located on cul-de-sac in beautiful Cascades neighborhood. Prime location.

Rent one bedroom and share lower-level fullbath with single female for $850 month. Upstairs entrance. ALL utilities included.

Newly renovated to include gleaming floors, full bath and beautiful kitchenette. This 810 sq ft open-floor concept is light and bright. Friendly neighborhood.

Close to NVCC, SHOPPING (5-minute drive to Dulles Town Center Mall), 10 minutes from Dulles Airport, and Potomac Falls High School across the street.

Credit check and background check required. UPFRONT: 1-month security deposit, 1st month's rent, and, last month's rent. No smokers. No pets.

Ideal for single young professional, student, or military. Single female applicants preferred. Short term lease with potential for extension. Interested applicants, please email: felmaddah@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46469 Danforth Pl have any available units?
46469 Danforth Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46469 Danforth Pl have?
Some of 46469 Danforth Pl's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46469 Danforth Pl currently offering any rent specials?
46469 Danforth Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46469 Danforth Pl pet-friendly?
No, 46469 Danforth Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl offer parking?
No, 46469 Danforth Pl does not offer parking.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 46469 Danforth Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl have a pool?
No, 46469 Danforth Pl does not have a pool.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl have accessible units?
No, 46469 Danforth Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46469 Danforth Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 46469 Danforth Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 46469 Danforth Pl has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Move Cross Country
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 2 BedroomsCascades Apartments with Balcony
Cascades Apartments with GarageCascades Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Cascades Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VABuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MD
Loudoun Valley Estates, VANewington Forest, VAWest Springfield, VACloverly, MDFranklin Farm, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VACountryside, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia