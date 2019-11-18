46469 Danforth Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities

$850/Mo Includes All utilities



1 beds | 1.0 bath | 810 sq. ft.



Available Jan 1st 2020! One (1) B/R for rent on lower level of nice S/F home located on cul-de-sac in beautiful Cascades neighborhood. Prime location.



Rent one bedroom and share lower-level fullbath with single female for $850 month. Upstairs entrance. ALL utilities included.



Newly renovated to include gleaming floors, full bath and beautiful kitchenette. This 810 sq ft open-floor concept is light and bright. Friendly neighborhood.



Close to NVCC, SHOPPING (5-minute drive to Dulles Town Center Mall), 10 minutes from Dulles Airport, and Potomac Falls High School across the street.



Credit check and background check required. UPFRONT: 1-month security deposit, 1st month's rent, and, last month's rent. No smokers. No pets.



Ideal for single young professional, student, or military. Single female applicants preferred. Short term lease with potential for extension. Interested applicants, please email: felmaddah@yahoo.com