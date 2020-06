Amenities

Spacious, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial just minutes from the elementary school. Tons of space for entertaining both inside and out. New HVAC, new paint new attic insulation, new mini blinds, new ovens, new hardwoods in family room, many new light fixtures. Owner is still making some updates but it is ready for people to start seeing it.