46182 CECIL TER

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This luxury townhome was just renovated last year with over $20k in improvements * New quartz countertops * Refaced kitchen cabinets * New side by side fridge * All new carpet * Master bathroom has thick glass enclosed shower and gleaming floor to ceiling tile with new vanity and lighting * Contemporary Nickel Door Hardware, even new Smoke Detectors * Hall bath is remodeled with new Large tile floors from floor to ceiling plus new vanity & lighting * 2 car garage with extra side storage space * Huge 25 x 16 rec room sits behind the garage * All brick exterior & tall windows with Southern exposure means light & bright all day * Great location close to Cascades Marketplace (Home Depot, Giant Grocery, McDonald's, Starbucks, Corner Bakery). Easy access to Leesburg Pike & Route 28