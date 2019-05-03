46182 CECIL TER

Amenities
This luxury townhome was just renovated last year with over $20k in improvements * New quartz countertops * Refaced kitchen cabinets * New side by side fridge * All new carpet * Master bathroom has thick glass enclosed shower and gleaming floor to ceiling tile with new vanity and lighting * Contemporary Nickel Door Hardware, even new Smoke Detectors * Hall bath is remodeled with new Large tile floors from floor to ceiling plus new vanity & lighting * 2 car garage with extra side storage space * Huge 25 x 16 rec room sits behind the garage * All brick exterior & tall windows with Southern exposure means light & bright all day * Great location close to Cascades Marketplace (Home Depot, Giant Grocery, McDonald's, Starbucks, Corner Bakery). Easy access to Leesburg Pike & Route 28