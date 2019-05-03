All apartments in Cascades
Find more places like 46182 CECIL TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
46182 CECIL TER
Last updated May 3 2019 at 1:53 PM

46182 CECIL TER

46182 Cecil Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cascades
See all
Potomac Lakes
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

46182 Cecil Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This luxury townhome was just renovated last year with over $20k in improvements * New quartz countertops * Refaced kitchen cabinets * New side by side fridge * All new carpet * Master bathroom has thick glass enclosed shower and gleaming floor to ceiling tile with new vanity and lighting * Contemporary Nickel Door Hardware, even new Smoke Detectors * Hall bath is remodeled with new Large tile floors from floor to ceiling plus new vanity & lighting * 2 car garage with extra side storage space * Huge 25 x 16 rec room sits behind the garage * All brick exterior & tall windows with Southern exposure means light & bright all day * Great location close to Cascades Marketplace (Home Depot, Giant Grocery, McDonald's, Starbucks, Corner Bakery). Easy access to Leesburg Pike & Route 28

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 46182 CECIL TER have any available units?
46182 CECIL TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 46182 CECIL TER have?
Some of 46182 CECIL TER's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 46182 CECIL TER currently offering any rent specials?
46182 CECIL TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 46182 CECIL TER pet-friendly?
No, 46182 CECIL TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 46182 CECIL TER offer parking?
Yes, 46182 CECIL TER offers parking.
Does 46182 CECIL TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 46182 CECIL TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 46182 CECIL TER have a pool?
No, 46182 CECIL TER does not have a pool.
Does 46182 CECIL TER have accessible units?
No, 46182 CECIL TER does not have accessible units.
Does 46182 CECIL TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 46182 CECIL TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 46182 CECIL TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 46182 CECIL TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cascades 1 BedroomsCascades 2 Bedrooms
Cascades Apartments with BalconiesCascades Apartments with Parking
Cascades Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VABrambleton, VAPurcellville, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VAWest Springfield, VANewington, VA
Newington Forest, VALoudoun Valley Estates, VAYorkshire, VADale City, VASudley, VANorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDFloris, VASouth Riding, VABrookmont, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Potomac Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHood College
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America