Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
21138 DOMAIN TERRACE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:06 AM

21138 DOMAIN TERRACE

21138 Domain Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

21138 Domain Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Fabulous home. Show your clients this one, they will lease it. Meticulously updated & finished. Spotless. Wood floors on all 3 levels! Lux brand appliance suite. Granite counters. Huge master suite with 2 closets (1 walk-in), custom tile shower, dual vanities with granite top. Newer light & plumbing fixtures throughout. Two fireplaces - one in loft on upper level. Paver patio. Backs to wooded area. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, Giant, library, Gold's gym, summer farmer's market. Loads of amenities, pool, courts, paths, etc.! Available June 1!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have any available units?
21138 DOMAIN TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have?
Some of 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
21138 DOMAIN TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE offer parking?
No, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE has a pool.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21138 DOMAIN TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

