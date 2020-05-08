21138 DOMAIN TERRACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Fabulous home. Show your clients this one, they will lease it. Meticulously updated & finished. Spotless. Wood floors on all 3 levels! Lux brand appliance suite. Granite counters. Huge master suite with 2 closets (1 walk-in), custom tile shower, dual vanities with granite top. Newer light & plumbing fixtures throughout. Two fireplaces - one in loft on upper level. Paver patio. Backs to wooded area. Walk to Starbucks, restaurants, Giant, library, Gold's gym, summer farmer's market. Loads of amenities, pool, courts, paths, etc.! Available June 1!