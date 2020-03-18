Rent Calculator
Home
/
Cascades, VA
/
20919 TRINITY SQ
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
20919 TRINITY SQ
20919 Trinity Square
·
No Longer Available
Cascades
Potomac Lakes
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Location
20919 Trinity Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 car garage Townhouse in a desirable location! Natural light throughout, freshly painted, new carpet in all bedrooms, brand new washer and dryer, hardwood floor on main level and basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have any available units?
20919 TRINITY SQ doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cascades, VA
.
What amenities does 20919 TRINITY SQ have?
Some of 20919 TRINITY SQ's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 20919 TRINITY SQ currently offering any rent specials?
20919 TRINITY SQ is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20919 TRINITY SQ pet-friendly?
No, 20919 TRINITY SQ is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cascades
.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ offer parking?
Yes, 20919 TRINITY SQ offers parking.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20919 TRINITY SQ offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have a pool?
No, 20919 TRINITY SQ does not have a pool.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have accessible units?
No, 20919 TRINITY SQ does not have accessible units.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have units with dishwashers?
No, 20919 TRINITY SQ does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20919 TRINITY SQ have units with air conditioning?
No, 20919 TRINITY SQ does not have units with air conditioning.
