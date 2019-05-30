Amenities

20870 Pitt Ter Available 06/17/19 Brick-front 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome! - Beautiful brick-front 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome with 2 car garage and over 1900 square feet! Walk in to hard wood floors in the foyer, upgraded carpet and recessed lighting throughout. Gas fireplace in the family room, and high vaulted ceilings and skylight windows in all bedrooms to let in lots of light, plus custom maple built-in closet organizers give lots of storage space. Dont forget the rec room, laundry room cabinets and extra storage in the finished garage. Fresh paint before move in! Enjoy the amenities of the Cascades HOA including 5 pools, tennis court and fitness rooms. NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Lease & Application required.

Application is available on our website: www.patriotpropertiesinc.com



(RLNE3244478)