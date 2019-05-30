All apartments in Cascades
20870 Pitt Ter

20870 Pitt Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

20870 Pitt Terrace, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
20870 Pitt Ter Available 06/17/19 Brick-front 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome! - Beautiful brick-front 3 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath townhome with 2 car garage and over 1900 square feet! Walk in to hard wood floors in the foyer, upgraded carpet and recessed lighting throughout. Gas fireplace in the family room, and high vaulted ceilings and skylight windows in all bedrooms to let in lots of light, plus custom maple built-in closet organizers give lots of storage space. Dont forget the rec room, laundry room cabinets and extra storage in the finished garage. Fresh paint before move in! Enjoy the amenities of the Cascades HOA including 5 pools, tennis court and fitness rooms. NO smoking. A pet will be considered on a case-by-case basis. LB Lease & Application required.
Application is available on our website: www.patriotpropertiesinc.com

(RLNE3244478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20870 Pitt Ter have any available units?
20870 Pitt Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20870 Pitt Ter have?
Some of 20870 Pitt Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20870 Pitt Ter currently offering any rent specials?
20870 Pitt Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20870 Pitt Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 20870 Pitt Ter is pet friendly.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter offer parking?
Yes, 20870 Pitt Ter offers parking.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20870 Pitt Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter have a pool?
Yes, 20870 Pitt Ter has a pool.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter have accessible units?
No, 20870 Pitt Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 20870 Pitt Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20870 Pitt Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 20870 Pitt Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
