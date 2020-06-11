All apartments in Cascades
Last updated June 11 2020

20601 GLENMERE SQUARE

20601 Glenmere Square · No Longer Available
Location

20601 Glenmere Square, Cascades, VA 20165
Potomac Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 3 level 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths 2 Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse in sought after Potomac Lakes area. This recently updated Townhouse features a gourmet kitchen with a large kitchen island, Stainless Steel Appliances, new cabinets and tile flooring. Combined with a non-maintenance Trex deck off the family room, provide ample space for outdoor and indoor entertaining. Masterbath had also been completely renovated with a new 6ft Jacuzzi tub, glass standing shower with tile base, vanity, faucets, light fixture, toilet and tile flooring. Upper Level Hall Bath and Lower Level bath has also been fitted with new vanity, light fixture, toilet , tub and tile flooring. Fully finished walkout basement that includes an additional 4th bedroom with attached bathroom for overnight guests. Newer HVAC system and Hot Water Heater helps with utility efficiency. Easy access to Algonkian Pkwy, Rt28 and Rt 7. Conveniently located close to Algonkian Regional Park, and Potomac Lakes Sport Complex . Available August 1st. Sorry no pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have any available units?
20601 GLENMERE SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cascades, VA.
What amenities does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have?
Some of 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
20601 GLENMERE SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE pet-friendly?
No, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cascades.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE offers parking.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have a pool?
No, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE does not have a pool.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20601 GLENMERE SQUARE has units with air conditioning.

