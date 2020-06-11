20601 GLENMERE SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 3 level 4 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths 2 Car Garage Brick Front Townhouse in sought after Potomac Lakes area. This recently updated Townhouse features a gourmet kitchen with a large kitchen island, Stainless Steel Appliances, new cabinets and tile flooring. Combined with a non-maintenance Trex deck off the family room, provide ample space for outdoor and indoor entertaining. Masterbath had also been completely renovated with a new 6ft Jacuzzi tub, glass standing shower with tile base, vanity, faucets, light fixture, toilet and tile flooring. Upper Level Hall Bath and Lower Level bath has also been fitted with new vanity, light fixture, toilet , tub and tile flooring. Fully finished walkout basement that includes an additional 4th bedroom with attached bathroom for overnight guests. Newer HVAC system and Hot Water Heater helps with utility efficiency. Easy access to Algonkian Pkwy, Rt28 and Rt 7. Conveniently located close to Algonkian Regional Park, and Potomac Lakes Sport Complex . Available August 1st. Sorry no pets.