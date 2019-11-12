20453 Chesapeake Square, Cascades, VA 20165 Potomac Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Large Beautiful Ground Level 2-br and 2-Full bathroom condo with large patio facing greenery and big storage.Fireplace in living room. Open Kitchen with. In-unit newer washer/dryer. Newer HVAC and brand new water heater. Across the street from Beautiful Algonkian Park with Access to Potomac River. Very quiet and relaxing area with lots of walking/biking baths. On-site community center with outdoor pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
