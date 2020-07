Amenities

Immaculate, well maintained, 4 Level Split in Southport community with a charming front porch. This spacious home has 4 bedrooms and 2-1/2 baths. Some Fresh painting and cleaning recent done along with a brand new deck. Nice sized 2 car garage! Lower level with recreation, Laundry & tons of storage! Close to schools, shopping & located between two VRE stations and minutes from I-495 and Fairfax County Parkway. Fabulous and Move-In Ready!