Home
/
Burke, VA
/
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
Last updated August 1 2019 at 3:16 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6010 HEATHWICK COURT
6010 Heathwick Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
6010 Heathwick Court, Burke, VA 22015
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3BR, 3-1/2BA 3-lvl End Unit Townhouse w/Dual Entrance (Front into Kitchen & Side into Formal Foyer). Quiet neighborhood.Pets Not Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have any available units?
6010 HEATHWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Burke, VA
.
What amenities does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have?
Some of 6010 HEATHWICK COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6010 HEATHWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
6010 HEATHWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 HEATHWICK COURT pet-friendly?
Yes, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT is pet friendly.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 6010 HEATHWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 6010 HEATHWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
