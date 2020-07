Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pool playground basketball court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

End unit town home in highly sought after Lakepointe community in Burke. Beautiful hardwood floors on top two levels. New carpet to come in basement. 3 Bedrooms and a lower level Den. Fabulous community amenities include basketball court, tot lot, pool, and tennis. Easy access to bus stops, VRE station, quick drive to metro, shopping, restaurants. Commuter lot nearby - major retail and shopping within minutes - Target, HMart, WalMart. Professionally managed.