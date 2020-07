Amenities

This listing is for the basement of this house only. It has its own entrance for privacy. Full basement with outside entrance. 2 bedrooms ( one is smaller than the other) with a full bathroom. Has over 900 SQ of space. Has a living and a dining room. Brand new washer/dryer. very very clean. Quite neighborhood. Does not have a full kitchen but has a kitchenette. All utilities are included. Please remember, this rental is for the basement of the house only. Conveniently located close to main commuting routs and shopping. Call for an appointment.